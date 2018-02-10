UAE Consul-General attends Chinese New Year celebrations

Communist Party Secretary of Guangzhou, Ren Xuefen, and Mayor of Guangzhou, Wen Guohui, along with heads of representative missions, government representatives, and senior officials of the city attended the event.

Ren Xuefen welcomed the attendees and relayed his congratulations on the occasion of the Spring Festival and Chinese New Year. He also highlighted the latest developments and accomplishments the City of Guangzhou attained in the past year.

Rahma Al Shamsi congratulated the Government representatives on the occasion and wished them further progress and prosperity.

On the ceremony sidelines, both Xuefen and Guohui emphasised the importance of further enhancing the distinguished relations between the UAE and China, in general, and the City of Guangzhou in particular.