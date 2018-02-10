Dubai CP: We strive to ensure that Emirati families are dynamic members of society

"We are working together to reflect the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to prepare Emirati citizens as unique individuals that are capable of building families that create an education-focused, dynamic and active entities to build a better future for generations to come. Various projects and initiatives have been set for 2018 to ensure that all residents of Dubai are happy and that we harness all possibilities to develop the UAE's global competitiveness further," Sheikh Hamdan added.

His Highness' remarks came during a visit to the Dubai Community Development Authority's headquarters on Thursday.

Sheikh Hamdan noted the UAE leadership's vested interest in ensuring that citizen's needs are met, via housing, health care and social excellence. "Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's message to us has always been to ensure the needs our nation's citizens are a priority, and that we continue to be a proactive and creative government that meets the needs of society, providing them with all means necessary so that they are productive and creative individuals across all sectors," he continued.

This year's government agenda has focused on enhancing the stability and social security of UAE families, His Highness explained, adding that the Community Development Authority has been directed to review current social benefits to ensure that families benefit from these provisions.

He also stressed the importance of raising awareness and enhancing the skills of citizens in financial management and saving, enabling their autonomy and efficient management of their affairs.

"Through our strategies and projects, we seek to harness all available resources to achieve the aspirations of the citizens and meet their needs, including anticipating their future needs and providing them with family and social stability in all its dimensions. There is no renaissance without real activation of the role of the individual. Families are the most important educational institution, and are vital in building a cohesive society," said His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai.

He also highlighted the importance of volunteering in building societies and enhancing cohesion among its members. Sheikh Hamdan also directed the Authority to promote volunteerism as a noble community value rooted in the UAE people and to effectively ensure the involvement of all members of society.