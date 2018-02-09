Mohammed bin Rashid participates in "Walk Unified" initiative in Abu Dhabi

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was accompanied during the two-kilometre walk by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director of the Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department; Mohammed Abdullah Al Junaibi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, and several senior officials.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said that he was pleased to take part in this sporting and social initiative that aims to encourage people to exercise by walking, which is a physically and mentally challenging sport.

He also praised the efforts of those concerned with organising the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, which will be a boost to people of determination in the UAE and the entire world.

Walk Unified takes place every Friday in the lead up to the 2018 Special Olympics IX MENA Games, which will be held in Abu Dhabi next month. The Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 will be held in March 2019, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The events aim to promote wider inclusion and community understanding and acceptance, as well as encourage a healthy lifestyle for people of determination.