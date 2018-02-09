Mohamed bin Zayed meets with King of Bahrain

The meeting, which was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, reviewed the historic ties between the UAE and Bahrain and the desire of their leadership to enhance them.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and King Hamad also engaged in the traditional sport of falconry.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Charity Works and Youth Affairs; Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, as well as several sheikhs.

King Hamad returned to Bahrain after a four-day private visit to the UAE. He was seen off by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Hamdan.