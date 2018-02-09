Mohammed bin Rashid opens ‘Museum of the Future’

The museum will offer visitors an interactive experience about the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and how it will affect different aspects of life in the future, offering an exciting way to discover tomorrow’s trends and opportunities.



Accompanying His Highness Sheikh Mohammed on his tour were Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future and Chairman of the World Government Summit Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, and Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Omar bin Sultan Al Olama.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the fact that artificial intelligence (AI) will add US$15 trillion to the world’s GDP within a period of 12 years, and said "The Museum of the Future is a unique incubator for futuristic innovations and design We are determined to make the UAE a major contributor to future development."

"The UAE government sets an example to the governments of the world in adopting technological advancements as a driver for development. AI is key when we speak about tackling future challenges," Sheikh Mohammed said.

The Museum of the Future is a unique incubator for futuristic innovations and design, currently under construction in Dubai, UAE. It builds on over 5 years of immersive exploration of the future by the Dubai Future Foundation, the organization behind everything from the world’s first 3D printed office to the Dubai Blockchain Strategy.

Opening in 2019, the Museum will become the world’s largest and most exciting way to discover tomorrow’s trends and opportunities.