FNC to participate in Arab Parliamentary Speakers conference in Cairo

The delegation will be headed by Abdul Aziz Abdullah Al Zaabi, Second Deputy Speakers of the FNC, and include FNC members Khalid Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Chairman of the Committee on Economic and Financial Affairs; Jassim Abdullah Al Naqbi, Member of the Legislative, Legal and Human Rights Committee; Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Member of the Foreign Affairs and Political Affairs and National Security Committee, and Aisha Salem bin Samnoh, Member of the Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs, Women and Youth in the Arab Parliament.

The conference will focus on the parliament’s plan for its current session and discuss the latest situation in the Arab region, in light of the crises facing some Arab countries and its efforts to support joint Arab work.