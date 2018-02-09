Gargash chairs first meeting of CCSIEC for 2018

Talal Mohammed Al Tenaiji, Director of the Committee's Executive Office, briefed its members about its activities in 2017, including its regional and international meetings, conferences and workshops.

The Committee’s members discussed its plans for 2018 and approved a proposal to create a toll-free telephone number to report violating trucks.

Dr. Gargash highlighted the Committee's key role in controlling imports and exports and supporting the country's international commitments, in co-ordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and other concerned government authorities.