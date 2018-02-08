UAE participates in World Urban Forum in Malaysia

The delegation also included representatives from the Abu Dhabi Exhibitions Company and the Tourism and Culture Department, in co-operation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak opened the forum themed "Cities 2030, Cities for All: Implementing the New Urban Agenda", which focuses on the New Urban Agenda as a tool and accelerator for achieving Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals. Khalid Ghanim Al Ghaith, UAE Ambassador to Malaysia, attended the opening ceremony.

Al Ahbabi said the purpose of their participation is to promote Abu Dhabi’s international position in the areas of urban planning, infrastructure and future sustainability, as well to highlight its successes over the five past years.

He stated that the delegation will present, through the Urban Planning and Municipalities platform, the UAE’s urban development and sustainable development experience, and the forum’s participants will be introduced to its key infrastructure and urban planning achievements. The Forum provides an opportunity to exchange knowledge and learn about the experiences of other countries, he added.

The Forum, organised by the Malaysian Ministry of Housing Welfare and Local Governance and the UN Habitat Programme, offers an opportunity to strengthen partnerships and establish solid co-operation between decision-makers, government leaders and sustainable urban development organisations.

Last year, the UN Habitat Programme declared the selection of Abu Dhabi as the host of 10th World Urban Forum 2020.