Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi launches UAE Innovation Month in Fujairah

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad visited the "Innovation Trip" exhibition, which presents the stages of innovation, starting from brainstorming and gathering innovative ideas to beginning the implementation of projects, in live interactive workshops. The tour also included an exhibition on the experiences of innovators and successful people at the "Inspirational People" platform, and concluded with another exhibition of the various innovations of the people of Fujairah.

"Fujairah’s participation in this national event aims to highlight its innovative accomplishments and the community members from its various segments that created them. The event is also an opportunity for institutions and companies to demonstrate their best applications and innovative solutions in institutional work," Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad said.

Sheikh Mohammed stressed that UAE Innovation Month 2018 is key to achieving the UAE’s strategic goals, especially as it coincides with the Year of Zayed, and reflects the heritage and values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan who founded the UAE, which has become an international example to be followed today.

Running on February 8th-14th, the UAE Innovation Month in the emirate brings together 52 government, federal and private authorities and 60 events around Fujairah, including "Innovations on the Beach" at Fiqit Beach in Dibba, the "Innovation Exhibition," and the "Innovation Knights" in Fujairah Mall, as well as innovation competitions organised by local authorities to honour innovators and celebrate their accomplishments.