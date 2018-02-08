UAE Ambassador meets Pakistani Air Force Chief

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to further develop them. The Chief of Air Staff said he values the distinguished relations that the UAE and his country share.

The UAE Ambassador said, "The roots in which the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan have planted in support of strengthening UAE-Pakistani relations have had a significant impact on what is happening today in the benefit the two friendly countries and peoples."

He added that President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, have since followed in the footsteps of the founding father in developing those relations.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed al-Neyadi, Deputy Military Attaché at the UAE Embassy in Islamabad.