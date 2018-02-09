UAE, Kazakhstan further bilateral relations

The meeting focused on ways of bolstering cooperation in areas of legal and judiciary affairs, with both parties underlining the importance of the agreements signed by both countries on the exchange of expertise and knowledge in this field and their keenness to foster cooperation on areas of common interest.

The Kazakh Prosecutor - General commended the growing channels of cooperation between the judiciary departments in the two countries.

Dr. Al Jaber underscored the importance of advancing bilateral relations across all domains to the higher good of both nations.