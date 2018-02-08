Hamdan bin Zayed receives Chairman of ADEO, members of Executive Committee

Sheikh Hamdan was briefed by Bouatabeh about the committee’s activities and goals and the pace of completing its approved projects and initiatives, as well as its other activities.

He also highlighted the importance of the efforts of official teams to develop the government action system in Abu Dhabi, as well as their efforts to advance the process of development, improve community services, and provide local residents with a decent life, as part of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the continuous support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and President of the Executive Council, and the follow-up of Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Sheikh Hamdan instructed the committee to resolve the difficulties facing the completion of government projects and promote joint co-operation between all relevant authorities, to realise the government’s plans.