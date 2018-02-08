RAK Ruler receives Armenian Minister

  • Thursday 08, February 2018 in 5:49 PM
  • During the meeting
    During the meeting
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al-Khaimah Thursday received the visiting Vahan Martirosyan, Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of the Republic of Armenia and his accompanying delegation, at his Palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City.

RAK Ruler welcomed the minister and accompanying delegation, while stressing the importance of the existing ties between the UAE and Armenia and the two sides' desire to develop cooperation in a number of fields. They also tackled ways to enhance relations in the best interest of the two sides.

Martirosyan expressed his admiration at the cultural boom witnessed by the UAE in all domains, especially in the economic and urban sectors as well as infrastructure, which encourages businessmen and investors to invest more in vital projects.

A number of Sheikhs and senior officials attended the meeting.