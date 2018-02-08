RAK Ruler receives Armenian Minister

RAK Ruler welcomed the minister and accompanying delegation, while stressing the importance of the existing ties between the UAE and Armenia and the two sides' desire to develop cooperation in a number of fields. They also tackled ways to enhance relations in the best interest of the two sides.

Martirosyan expressed his admiration at the cultural boom witnessed by the UAE in all domains, especially in the economic and urban sectors as well as infrastructure, which encourages businessmen and investors to invest more in vital projects.

A number of Sheikhs and senior officials attended the meeting.