Mohamed bin Zayed attends Milken Institute MENA Summit 2018

During the conversation, moderated by Michael Milken, Chairman of the Milken Institute, Bush commended the UAE leadership's ability to secure a paradigm change in the region, describing His Highness Sheikh Mohamed as a 'strategic intellectual' and a 'man of in-depth vision' who can deliver the future.

Speaking of his presidential experience, Bush said it's quite important that a president should be surrounded by multi-disciplinary experts and advisors and that for a president to succeed, he should not focus on increasing his popularity but rather on maximising his deliverables and accomplishments to the higher good of his homeland.

The two-day conference brought together a curated group of 500 high-profile senior executives, influential investors, government officials, sovereign wealth fund directors, and philanthropists to discuss, confront, and create solutions to the region’s most pressing issues. The programme encouraged action-oriented conversations with global thought leaders who have a deep understanding of the region and the sectors of focus.

