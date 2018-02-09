Mohamed bin Zayed attends Milken Institute MENA Summit 2018

  • During the Milken Institute MENA Summit 2018
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Friday attended a conversation with George W. Bush, 43rd President of the United States, as part of the Milken Institute MENA Summit 2018, organised in the UAE capital from 7th to 8th February.

During the conversation, moderated by Michael Milken, Chairman of the Milken Institute, Bush commended the UAE leadership's ability to secure a paradigm change in the region, describing His Highness Sheikh Mohamed as a 'strategic intellectual' and a 'man of in-depth vision' who can deliver the future.

Speaking of his presidential experience, Bush said it's quite important that a president should be surrounded by multi-disciplinary experts and advisors and that for a president to succeed, he should not focus on increasing his popularity but rather on maximising his deliverables and accomplishments to the higher good of his homeland.

The two-day conference brought together a curated group of 500 high-profile senior executives, influential investors, government officials, sovereign wealth fund directors, and philanthropists to discuss, confront, and create solutions to the region’s most pressing issues. The programme encouraged action-oriented conversations with global thought leaders who have a deep understanding of the region and the sectors of focus.

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank determined to increase global prosperity by advancing collaborative solutions that widen access to capital, create jobs and improve health through independent, data-driven research, action-oriented meetings, and meaningful policy initiatives.