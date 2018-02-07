FTA outlines four-step online procedure for submitting tax returns

The FTA launched a comprehensive awareness campaign titled, 'Filing Returns in 4 Steps', covering social, digital and other media channels. The campaign targets businesses registered for Value Added Tax, VAT, introducing them to the online system that the FTA had launched. From the beginning of February 2018, the system has been open to receiving tax returns for the first Tax Period ending on January 31st, 2018, for some businesses, which are required to submit their returns no later than 28th February 2018.

Khalid Al Bustani, FTA Director-General, said that tax returns can be submitted 24/7 through the e-Services portal on the auhority’s website, which was designed based on international best practice to help registrants submit their tax returns and raise tax awareness among the public. He reiterated FTA’s commitment to providing businesses with best-in-class electronic services that allow them to easily register and submit their returns.

In its campaign, the FTA explained that businesses registered in the VAT system are required to submit their returns on a monthly or quarterly basis, as specified by the authority.

Information about Tax Periods is available on the FTA website, where registered businesses can check their allocated tax periods.

The authority mandates that Tax Returns must be received no later than the 28th day following the end of the Tax Period concerned, providing a number of methods to process the payment of any tax via the e-Dirham platform.

The FTA stressed that Taxable Persons should prepare all tax return requirements before starting the online submission.

The first step to submitting tax returns is to enter the e-Services portal on the authority’s website, then choose the "VAT" tab and scroll to the company’s dedicated "VAT Returns" page and initiate a new VAT return.

Step two is to enter the data in the return, including sales and other outputs, and expenses and other input, writing the net amount excluding VAT, as well as the VAT amount, and the system will calculate the tax payable or repayable.

The third step is to submit the tax return after thoroughly reviewing it, while the fourth is to pay the due tax through "My Payments" tab, ensuring payment deadlines are met.