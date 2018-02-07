Zayed Humanitarian Hospital launches unit to treat Rohingya children in Bangladesh

The unit aims to provide the best diagnostic, therapeutic and preventive services for refugee children, through its specialist medical staff and advanced medical equipment, which will be used for the first time in Rohingya refugee camps.

The hospital has progressed its level of services for refugee children and seniors through its field and mobile medical units equipped with the latest specialist medical equipment, including a reception unit, emergency unit, care unit, laboratory unit and a combined pharmacy. It will offer its services for one year but can be extended based on the humanitarian needs of the Rohingya refugees in the camps. The hospital, since its establishment in December 2017, has treated over 15,000 Rohingya children and elderly refugees.

The volunteer hospital is working in its current location in the Rohingya refugee camps under the UAE field mobile volunteer hospitals system and as part of the work of the Zayed Giving Initiative in various countries, in coordination with government, private and non-profit organisations and in line with the country’s journey of giving and humanitarian volunteer work.