Due to support of leadership, the nation begins to develop national media: NMC Chairman

He also highlighted the leadership’s confidence in the UAE media and its development, which will guarantee excellence in conducting its tasks and responsibilities.

In his article, titled, "UAE Media Draws its Future", written for the Future of Media Retreat, Dr. Al Jaber stressed that due to this confidence, workers in the media sector have a greater responsibility to lead the initiative and create an honourable future for the national media. He described the retreat, which was organised by the NMC, as not solely one of its goals, but the foundation of a new era for the media.

Dr. Al Jaber explained that this new era will begin by closely analysing the sector’s reality, reading its present and planning its future, in light of the wise leadership’s concepts of strategic planning and working together to create initiatives and ideas that can keep pace with the latest developments and generate new opportunities.



"When we started thinking about organising this retreat, we had many goals and ambitions. However, the retreat witnessed something that gave it greater importance, as the visit of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, to the retreat and their participating in some of its discussions raised the level of expectations and ambitions to new heights," he added.

Al Jaber affirmed that the positive spirit of the retreat’s participants, who represent various parts of the media sector, is an incentive and motivation to closely analyse the sector and its development, which is reflected in the useful ideas and suggestions and the search for solutions, to guarantee the media’s contribution to the country’s advancement.