MoFAIC organises events for Innovation Month

The ministry organised the International Cultures and Friendships Forum, with the participation and attendance of several members of the diplomatic corps and representative of foreign missions in the country and Arab and international countries, as well as many employees and members of the Ministry.

The event included folk shows based the artistic and popular heritage of participating countries, including other Arab and international countries.

As part of UAE Innovation Month 2018, Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of MoFAIC, launched the Al Barwa Museum at the Ministry’s General Diwan, with the attendance of Ambassador Ahmed Elham Al Dhaheri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Consular Affairs at the Ministry, and several of its employees and members.

The exhibition aims to showcase the ministry’s cultural and historical highlights, from its establishment to the current period, while focussing on the innovative aspects of UAE diplomacy.

The Ministry also organised a workshop today, titled, "Think and Innovate with the Members of the Innovation Diploma," where students of its Innovation Diploma course introduced the workshop’s participants to the key skills that they acquired while studying for the diploma, which has helped them to develop their skills by using the necessary tools.

During February 2018, the Ministry will organise more events, including various workshops, lectures, discussion sessions, initiatives and activities, which were designed to spread the culture and values of innovation in the Ministry’s work, as well as strengthen the UAE’s diplomacy and achieve services excellence.