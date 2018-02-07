Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Dhafra Fort

The fort is located in Sayh Al Surra, nearly 30 kilometres east of Madinat Zayed, and is mentioned in old manuscripts related to the region’s history.

Sheikh Hamdan learned about the efforts of the Executive Committee of the project to renovate historic castles and forts in Al Dhafra Region in Abu Dhabi. The project is part of the work of the he Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, which aims to renovate, maintain and restore the fort.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the importance of preserving national castles, forts and heritage monuments, as well as showcasing their history and renovating and maintaining them according to the appropriate architectural standards and specifications for traditional architecture.

He added that Al Dhafra Region has many castles and forts, which are historical evidence of the age of the region, and tell the stories of the families and tribes that inhabited its land for hundreds of years, which were passed down to their children.

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied during his visit by Major General Dr. Khalifa Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Project of Renovating the Historical Castles and Forts in Al Dhafra Region, and Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Representation Office of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.