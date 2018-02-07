UAE participates in launch of Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Centre in Kuwait

The inauguration ceremony, held on 5th February, under the patronage and attendance of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, witnessed the participation of ministers of culture and media of Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, countries and their delegations, as well as several ministers, sheikhs and senior officials in Kuwait.

Al Kaabi said that Kuwait is a pioneer of the Gulf and international cultural scene and the launch of the Centre is a new mark of success in its long history, adding to its cultural centres, museums, exhibitions, theatres and architectural arts.

The UAE’s participation in the event is part of its strong relations with Kuwait, and the two countries have witnessed exceptional and important levels of cooperation, especially in terms of their cultural and intellectual closeness.

The Centre is a combined establishment where sciences, technology and arts co-exist under one roof in creative harmony, with the aim of enriching knowledge.

It also includes six museums within eight buildings, including museums of natural history, space sciences and Islamic and Arab sciences, as well as a general science museum, a documents building, a conference hall, which has a theatre with a capacity of 300 people, a public services building and an information centre. Its regional exhibitions are distributed among its museums, as a combined overall project that aims to meet the requirements of researchers and those interested in culture and arts.