Hamdan bin Zayed visits Madinat Zayed Majlis, meets citizens

During the meeting, they exchanged cordial views on issues about the homeland and its citizens, as well as bonds between the people of the UAE and their leadership.

Sheikh Hamdan emphasised the keenness of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on the establishment of majlises for people to exchange views on social affairs' issues and promote the values of tolerance, love and fraternity, values enshrined by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.