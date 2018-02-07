Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan discuss stronger bilateral relations, latest regional developments

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and King Abdullah, who was accompanied by his wife, Queen Rania, and a delegation, also discussed ways of developing co-operation as well as the visions for the future of both sides.

They reviewed bilateral co-ordination on a number of issues of concern of the two countries, especially in the political, economic and development fields.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the strong and historic relations between the UAE and Jordan and the desire of both countries to develop them in various fields.

Sheikh Mohamed said that the UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is always keen to strengthen the fraternal relations with Jordan in order to achieve common interests and to enhance joint Arab action in the light of the challenges facing the region, especially terrorism, violence, extremism, and foreign intervention in its internal affairs.

He noted that the critical circumstances and threats facing the Arab world requires further consultation, co-operation and co-ordination between brothers, in order to strengthen the pillars of Arab security and to safeguard the higher interests of the Arab countries and the right of their peoples to live in stability, development, prosperity and peace.

He also drew attention to the important role played by Jordan and its leadership in action to support the Arab security system, which, he said, today, more than ever, needs to be strengthened after being weakened in recent years.

Sheikh Mohamed said that Jordan is a key partner of the Gulf Co-operation Council in facing the challenges that threaten security, stability and co-existence in the region and plays an important role in solving the region's issues and crises, especially the peace process and the Palestinian cause.

King Abdullah expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE to enhance the growing fraternal relations between the two countries and peoples, going on to praise the policies and steps taken by the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to strengthening Arab joint actions for the benefit of the region and its people.

Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah agreed on the importance of enhancing efforts of joint Arab action to deal with challenges and to enhance the security and stability of the region as well as to promote peace, tolerance, dialogue between civilisations and co-existence.

They also emphasised the importance of preserving the existing legal and historical situation in Jerusalem, which is deemed a key element in the achieving of peace in the region.

They also stressed the importance of continued co-ordination and consultation on the latest developments, the current situation and the challenges facing the countries of the region, especially the fight against terrorism and extremism and its organisations, in the framework of the joint Arab action and in order to enhance the security and stability of the countries and peoples of the region.

Among those who attended the meeting were Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council; Ahmed Juma Al Za'abi, Deputy Minister for Presidential Affairs; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development; Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice and head of the honorary mission accompanying King Abdullah; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA; Riyad Abdulrahman Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Finance and Member of the Executive Council; Lieutenant General Lt. General Juma Ahmed Al Bowardi Al Falasi, Adviser to Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Mattar Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Jordan.

The Jordanian delegation included Ayman Al Safadi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates; Major General Adnan Al-Jundi, Director of the General Intelligence Department; Lieutenant General Mahmoud Freihat, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces; Dr. Jafar Hassan, Director of King Abdullah's Office, and Juma Al Abbadi, Ambassador of Jordan to the UAE.