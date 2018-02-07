King of Jordan arrives in UAE

King Abdullah was received at the Presidential Airport by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

An official reception ceremony was held upon King Abdullah's arrival, where the national anthems of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the United Arab Emirates were played, along with the firing of 21 artillery rounds to greet the country's guests.

The Jordanian King was greeted on his arrival by Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council; Ahmed Juma Al Za'abi, Deputy Minister for Presidential Affairs; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development; Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice and Head of the honourary mission accompanying the Jordanian King; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazroui, Secretary- General of the Executive Council; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA; Riyad Abdul Rahman Al Mubarak, Chairman of Finance Department; Major General Lt. General Juma Ahmed Al Bowardi Al Falasi, Adviser to Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Mattar Saif Sulaiman Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Jordan.

King Abdullah was accompanied by a delegation including Ayman Al Safadi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates; Major General Adnan Al-Jundi, Director of the General Intelligence Department; Lieutenant General Mahmoud Freihat, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces; Dr. Jafar Hassan, Director of King Abdullah's Office, and Juma Al Abbadi, Ambassador of Jordan to the UAE.