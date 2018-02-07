UAE Ministerial Development Council reviews national strategy for public health

Once approved, the proposed legislation would establish a comprehensive legal framework for public health to protect it against all types of risks to promote coordination among concerned entities in the area of preparedness and response to health concerns.

The Council also reviewed the third report of the Standing Committee to follow up the Universal Periodic Review, UPR, on Human Rights regarding the recommendations issued by the Human Rights Council, which highlighted the UAE’s achievements in the field of human rights and in instilling values of tolerance and co-existence among UAE society.

The report shed light on the role of the Government in empowering women, promoting children's rights, combating human trafficking crimes and labour rights in line with international conventions on human rights and national strategies such as the National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women 2015-2021, Youth Empowerment Strategy, and the National Tolerance Programme.

During the meeting, the Council reviewed the comprehensive plan for the development of the spatial data of government buildings until 2030 in line with the Government’s shift to Smart Government. The plan would provide a range of modern tools contributing to the geographic mapping and analysis of the UAE’s government infrastructure.

It also reviewed the proposed plan to restructure the Arab Language Advisory Council, which will undertake the task of implementing projects, studies and plans aimed at enabling the Arabic language, enhancing efforts to preserve it, and promoting the Arabic language in various modern fields.

The Council reviewed a draft resolution on disposal of hazardous waste including its storage, transport and treatment operations to prevent the spread of pollution and harmful effects on public health, in line with the UAE’s vision 2021 to maintain a sustainable environment and infrastructure.