UAE participates in Arab League Economic Council Committee meeting

The UAE delegation was led by Mohammed Saleh Shelwah, Advisor to the Minister of Economy.

The audience discussed issues on the agenda of the Council, which includes 20 items dealing with various economic and social fields including the report of the Secretary-General. It is on the follow-up to the implementation of the decisions of the 100th session of the Council, the activities of the Secretariat-General between the two sessions, and the economic and social file of the Ordinary Arab Summit held in Riyadh, March 2018, to prepare for the 4th Arab Summit for Economic and Social Development in 2019.

They also reviewed the follow-up to the implementation of the economic and social decisions of the Fourth Africa-Arab Summit in Malabo in 2016, the implementation of the Riyadh Declaration issued by the Fourth Summit of Arab and South American Countries in 2015, and the preparation of this summit at its fifth session in Venezuela 2018.

The draft agenda and draft resolutions are due to be submitted by senior officials to the 101st session of the Economic and Social Council on Thursday.