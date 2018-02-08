UAE provides US$ two million for UN humanitarian programme in Gaza

The UAE aid comes to make up for the reduction in electricity supply to the Gaza Strip hospitals.

This was stated by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, during his meeting with Nickolay Mladenov, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, currently visiting the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE support for the UN peace efforts in the Middle East and the country's determination to strengthen its partnerships with world agencies concerned with ensuring comprehensive and sustainable development for different world countries and peoples.