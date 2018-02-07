Ministry of State for FNC Affairs introduces youth to e-Voting

The event is part of the ongoing collaboration with the Youth Hub, and in line with the ministry’s commitment to promoting political participation. Implementing e-Voting in the UAE is the fruit of joint efforts among several government agencies in the UAE; it is an innovative smart system that reflects the evolution of the electoral process from traditional voting using ordinary paper to an integrated electronic network.

Tariq Hilal Lootah, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of State for FNC Affairs, said, "Under the guidance of our wise leadership, the UAE has pioneered the use of modern and innovative technologies to achieve excellence and success. We have adopted the best international electoral regulations and created an innovative, transparent and highly accurate system of our own."

The calculated use of modern technologies has contributed to the success of the past three elections, where the UAE’s youth proved particularly active," Lootah added. "Young Emiratis are the most important segment of society; they have a great responsibility to achieve the aspirations of the UAE leadership to advance all sectors and ensure a bright future for coming generations,” Lootah further pointed out.



Saeed Al Nathari, Executive Director of the Youth Office, called for introducing the youth to the UAE’s great achievements, which would certainly motivate them to actively participate in the UAE’s development and excellence. "The UAE Innovation Month is an ideal opportunity for the youth to share their ideas and learn about the UAE’s successes, which have cemented its position among the best countries in the world in terms of innovation," he said.

The e-Voting System has become a symbol of political participation, marking a substantial shift in UAE political life. The system was implemented in the FNC Elections of 2006, 2011 and 2015. The "e-Voting Corner" at the Youth Hub is set to familiarise the youth with the UAE voting system, readying them to take part in future elections either by voting, volunteering or running.