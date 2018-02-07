Omani Ambassador praises Abu Dhabi's efforts to streamline legal procedures

The Ambassador was received yesterday by the Attorney-General of Abu Dhabi, Ali Mohammed Abdullah Al Balushi, for discussions on enhancing cooperation between the Department of Justice and Public Prosecution and Omani legal and judicial institutions, in order to ensure stability and justice in both countries.

During the meeting, Al Balushi and Al Jaradi noted the importance of such discussions in promoting and consolidating mutual cooperation ibn the judicial and legal fields.

The meeting was attended by Abdul-Aziz Al Mulla, Director of the Attorney General’s office, and, from the Omani side, Mohamed Al Sarhani, Head of Consular Affairs, and Khalid Al Shamsi.