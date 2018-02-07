Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process

Welcoming Mladenov, Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE's support for the United Nation's efforts in the Middle East peace process and its commitment to strengthening its partnerships with international institutions concerned with the comprehensive and sustainable development of nations.

Mladenov said the UN appreciates the UAE's support and the important role it plays in furthering development and humanitarian efforts around the world.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in the Middle East peace process and highlighted the importance of enabling people in the region to live in peace, cooperation and prosperity. They also reviewed regional and international developments and aspects of joint cooperation between the UAE and the UN, including humanitarian and aid relief.