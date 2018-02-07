UAE Permanent Representative attends New Year reception in Geneva

Al Zaabi conveyed to government officials and to the Swiss people the congratulations of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The UAE Ambassador also conveyed his wishes for further success and progress to Switzerland, its leadership, government and people.

The reception was attended by a number of Swiss officials, as well as a host of Ambassadors and Consuls General accredited to Geneva.