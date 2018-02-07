Religion can pave the path towards peace, Peace Forum President tells conference in Washington

"And so, this gathering of religious leaders from the Abrahamic family today represents not just a challenge to but a rejection of the theory that religion is responsible for the conflict and turmoil in the world; this gathering represents a confirmation that religion can pave the path towards peace,'' said Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah in his keynote speech at the three-day religious gathering. Dr. Mohammed Matar Al-Kaabi, Secretary General, Forum for Promoting Peace in the Muslim Societies, also present.

"Muslim scholars and religious leaders met in an historic summit to discuss the conditions of religious minorities in Muslim majority societies. This was shortly after some very tragic events had occurred in certain parts of the Muslim world. This summit produced a document, "The Marrakesh Declaration for the Rights of Religious Minorities." This declaration was inspired by the historic Charter of Medina, which we seek to revive, as it served as the first constitution in the prophetic era that formalized a system of coexistence and which, in the language of the time of its composition, established the concept of citizenship,'' he stated.



The Marrakesh Declaration, he explained, laid the epistemological and legal foundations for a discourse of coexistence between various religious communities in Muslim majority societies rooted in the concept of citizenship.

The first plenary session addressed "Religious Virtue and the Common Good", while the second session discussed "Virtues, Interfaith Activities, and Religious Freedom".

Breakout sessions, led by the esteemed experts and leaders listed below, provided an opportunity for participants to share their own perspectives on the building of an Alliance of Virtue that can concretely advance the common good in the U.S. and across the globe.

Eminent government officials reflected on the contributions religious communities can make in support of good governance. It also focused on how governments can engage in principled and effective partnerships with religious communities.

This conference aims to develop and build mechanisms for promoting peace that initially involve faith leaders from the Jewish, Christian, and Muslim communities.

It is intended to help faith leaders encourage their fellow members to amicably engage with individuals and/or groups from other faith communities. It also hopes to cultivate sentiments of good will and empathy to counter and remove feelings of hostility and hatred. The Alliance intends to focus on productive discussions of peace through the lens of religion and does not promote or advocate for particular public policies.