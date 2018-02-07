Somali President receives UAE Ambassador

The meeting touched on bilateral relations between the UAE and Somalia and ways to further develop them in various fields to achieve the common interests of both countries.

During the meeting, the Somali President expressed his thanks and appreciation to the UAE leadership, government and people for their continued support to Somalia in all fields, lauding the historical relations between the two countries.

He extended his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and wished the UAE people further progress and prosperity.

The UAE ambassador expressed his thanks and appreciation to the President of Somalia, highlighting the UAE's desire to continue to support Somalia in various fields.