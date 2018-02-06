FNC Speaker elected chair of international counter-terror group

Commenting on this landmark achievement for the UAE, Dr. Al Qubaisi expressed her gratitude to the members of the group for electing her, stressing the vital importance of the international parliamentary collective work in supporting governments' efforts to combat terrorism and extremism.

Speaking at the first meeting of the group, the UAE FNC Speaker called for the member states to exert utmost efforts as one team against the challenge of terrorism and extremism, both of which threaten future generations.

"The UAE is among the first countries that adopted a comprehensive strategy to counter terrorism and violent extremism,'' she noted, adding that the FNC is playing an instrumental role in issuing legislation to counter the dangerous phenomenon that poses a real threat to the world.

The group includes speakers of parliaments, chairs of parliamentary committees and veteran MPs in major countries. Its mandate is based on the 2006 UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy and the 2016 Plan of Action to Prevent Violent Extremism.