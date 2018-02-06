Landmark Group confirmed as retail partner of WGS 2018

The second pre-WGS Global Dialogue for Happiness takes place on 10th February, bringing together 500 government officials, decision makers and experts in a day dedicated to the advancement of human happiness around the world. The World Government Summit, which runs from 11th-13th February, is a global platform dedicated to shaping the future of governments worldwide.



Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing, Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office and Vice Chairman of the World Government Summit, said that the partnership reflects a commitment to enhancing cooperation with private sector leaders and formulating a common vision that contributes to the happiness of societies.



"The partnership with Landmark Group as a partner for the Global Dialogue for the second year in a row is a reflection of our shared vision to foster a culture of institutional happiness and wellbeing," she added.



Al Roumi stressed that the global dialogue of happiness has become a reference and knowledge platform to showcase global experiences and open channels of communication between experts and governments to establish a constructive and long-term dialogue on opportunities for improving wellbeing. "This year we will focus on ways to include happiness in government policies to create initiatives and programs that reflect the values of happiness, positivity and wellbeing on the ground," she continued.



Last year, following on from its exclusive partnership of the event, Landmark Group unveiled a first-of-its-kind 'Happiness Movement' with the aim of becoming the region’s happiest workplace. The initiative was introduced to enhance work-life balance for the group’s 40,000 staff across the region via several activations which increased overall engagement, connectivity, health and wellbeing.



Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman and CEO of the Landmark Group, thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Ohoud Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing, and said that it is an opportunity to be a part of their grand vision for Happiness and Wellbeing.



The World Government Summit features more than 130 speakers – including heads of state, governments and representatives of international organisations - across 120 interactive sessions over three days, and is regarded as a knowledge centre at the intersect between government, futurism, technology and debate.