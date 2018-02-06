Sultan Al Mansouri holds expanded meeting with Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry

He made this statement during his expanded meeting with Y. Dato Sri Mustapa Mohamed, Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry, where they discussed the means of strengthening and advancing their bilateral relations.

Al Mansouri stated that second day of the Forum, which was attended by company officials from both countries and representatives of many Asian companies neighbouring Malaysia, discussed the promotion of partnerships between with Emirati and Malaysian companies and the launch of the latter’s regional branches in the UAE while highlighting the strong relations between the two countries, which will enter a new stage of joint work based on their bilateral partnership, in light of the forum’s diverse activities as a prominent platform that brings together businessmen and officials from both countries.

Mohamed highlighted the importance of the UAE’s economic stature in the Middle East, which is based on its accomplishments and leadership indicators and has received the appreciation of the international community, as well as the efforts of its leadership to strengthen the role of innovation and formulate promising developmental visions, to serve the country’s sustainable development goals by focussing on innovation, renewable energy, water, space and scientific research while transforming the country into an international centre for the Halal industry, Islamic banking and other sectors.

The meeting saw discussions on strengthening the different fields of economic co-operation, demonstrating the Forum’s agenda and the means of offering facilities to investment entities and institutions in the UAE and Malaysia, and supporting the pace of commercial relations.

They also explored ways of overcoming obstacles in the free flow of goods and services and the growth of the averages of investment exchange, and establishing joint projects, especially in the fields of innovation, modern technologies, halal industry, renewable energy, and small and medium projects, which now create challenges that can be avoided by strengthening the pace of joint work between business institutions and entities in both countries.



Sultan Al Mansouri witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor to strengthen economic co-operation and promote investment opportunities. The signing was attended by the Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry.

Abdullah Al Saleh, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy for Foreign Trade, held an expanded meeting with officials from Khazanah the investment arm of the Malaysian government along with the Executive Director of Investment and the work team and senior officials.

He further stressed the importance of strengthening co-operation between the government investment institutions and entities in both countries.

The meeting demonstrated the efforts and the strategy of the Malaysian Khazanah and its investments especially in the UAE and its current partnerships with large UAE investment institutions and entities.