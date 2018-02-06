Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair hosts first ‘UAE Scholars Dialogue’

The session offered an opportunity for students, who are beneficiaries of scholarships from the Al Ghurair Foundation for Education through the UAE Scholars Programme, to voice their career aspirations within industries of the future and share their thoughts on education opportunities and job readiness.

The session was the first in a planned series of talks aimed at inspiring youth-centric dialogue and identifying perceived areas of growth within the academic landscape that require added support. The discussion explored ideas to enhance education and career readiness, including a communicated need for more accessible information on universities and degree programmes. The interaction also focused on industries of the future and ways to prepare for them.

Speaking about the session, Al Ghurair said, "I am pleased to have the opportunity to listen to the inspiring Al Ghurair UAE scholars and hear their ideas, aspirations and challenges. The feedback received from our scholars is a testimony to the desire of Emirati youth to embrace educational opportunities and contribute to the well-being, prosperity and stability of the UAE. Our commitment, through Abdul Ghurair Foundation for Education, is to fuel their journey to success through access to quality education. I am confident they will make our country proud of their accomplishments."

The scholars highlighted their intention to actively contribute to relevant industry events and initiatives, including youth conferences and major international forums being hosted in the UAE. In this context, they expressed their keenness for opportunities to develop their skills and build relationships with mentors and leaders working in different industries in the UAE, both in the public and private sectors. Furthermore, they highlighted their assessment of the vital need to hone their soft skills as they transitioned from university to the workplace.

The scholars are currently pursuing degrees aligned with the priority growth sectors of the UAE, in the fields of environmental health science, renewable energy, chemical and civil engineering, engineering management, and innovation in media. The students were selected through a highly competitive online application process in which they were invited to write essays to showcase their determination to succeed and their commitment to giving back to the UAE. The candidates also had to offer evidence of their academic excellence.

The scholarships from the Abdullah Al Ghurair Foundation for Education provide students with financial and non-financial support towards completing their undergraduate and graduate studies.