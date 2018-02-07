UAE Consul-General in New York gives lecture on UAE economy at Columbia Business School

During the lecture, Al-Suwaidi highlighted the instrumental role that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s founding father, played in the formation of the UAE and the country’s transformation into a modern and prosperous society.

"The UAE has flourished under visionary leaders who have recognised the need to diversify our economy early on and prepare for a future beyond oil," Al-Suwaidi said. "Our economic diversification efforts have helped to foster a knowledge-based economy driven by innovation in key sectors including education, health, energy, transport, space, and water."

The Consul-General was invited to speak by Pierre Yared, Professor of Business and Co-Director of the Richard Paul Richman Center for Business, Law, and Public Diplomacy at Columbia University.

The lecture was part of Professor Yared’s Global Immersion Course, where students study economic growth in the UAE and spend one-week in the country, meeting with business executives and government officials while working on team projects.

"The UAE presents a truly unique economic success story. Our Global Immersion course at Columbia University provides an important opportunity for future business leaders to visit many businesses around the UAE and to become familiar with the UAE's overall growth strategy," Professor Yared said.

Al-Suwaidi’s presentation marks his third annual lecture with Professor Yared. Over the past three years, Professor Yared has taken 90 students to the UAE and will accompany 30 additional students from his current course in March.