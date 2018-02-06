Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss bilateral ties, regional issues with Egyptian President

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed President el-Sisi, praising the strong brotherly relations between the leadership and the people of the two countries.



The meeting also touched on bilateral cooperation in various political, developmental and economic spheres and means to further this in a way that will meet the aspirations of the leadership.

The two sides also reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest, as well as latest developments, particularly the interventions in the region and their implications on the security and stability of the Arab countries. Among the topics reviewed were means to combat extremism, violence and terrorism, to dry up their funding sources and ideologies.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is keen on maintaining its historic and deep-rooted fraternal ties with Egypt.

The meeting emphasised that relations between the UAE and Egypt are built on solid foundation of amity and mutual understanding on regional and international causes and are seen as a model for relations among brotherly countries, on the basis of fraternity, trust and mutual respect.

It stressed the importance of coordination among the UAE, Egypt and other brotherly countries, which had proven effective in confronting crises and challenges aimed at destabilising regional security and stability and targeting achievements of the countries of the regions by means of intervention in the region's affairs, terrorism, violence and extremism.

Their Highnesses, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, renewed the UAE's firm position in support of Egypt, emphasising that the security of the country is integral to the security and stability of all Arab nations. They also reiterated the UAE's solidarity with Egypt in its war against extremism and terrorism and expressed confidence in the latter's ability to confront the scourge of terrorism and to continue its drive for development and prosperity.

They also wished Egypt further progress and stability under the leadership of President el-Sisi, who expressed pleasure over his visit and praised the role played by the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, in supporting Arab joint action and standing up to the challenges facing the Arab region.

He described his country's relations with the UAE as "exemplary" and a model for strategic cooperation among the Arab countries.

President el-Sisi added that his country was keen on developing bilateral relations with the UAE at all levels and on continuing coordination on different regional and international issues.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides underlined the necessity to maintain unity and sovereignty of the countries that are currently facing crises, the need to enable their people and institutions to shoulder responsibility in maintaining security and stability, and to continue the development process there. They also stressed the need to exert more efforts for Arab joint action, in a way that will serve the interests of Arab people and confront the attempts to interfere in their internal affairs and to undermine their security and stability.



They also highlighted the importance of joining Arab and international efforts in confronting terrorism, especially in the areas of halting finance to terrorist groups, and supplying terrorist militias with weapons, as well as safe havens and political and media platforms to them.



The meeting was attended by a number of dignitaries and senior officials.