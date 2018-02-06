Mohammed Al Bawardi visits Singapore Airshow 2018

Al Bawardi and his delegation toured the exhibition, which included many sections and the pavilions of international aviation companies, as well as participating UAE companies.

He also viewed the latest civil and military aircraft on display and advanced aerospace technologies.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, Al Bawardi met with Dr. Mohamad Maliki bin Osman, Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs of Singapore.



During the meeting, they discussed the cooperation between the two countries and ways of developing them in various defence areas. They also reviewed issues of mutual concern.

Al Bawardi also met with Dr. Ng Eng Hen, Minister of Defence of Singapore, and discussed ways of promoting their bilateral relations in military and defence cooperation.

The two meetings were also attended by Mohammed Omar Balfaqeeh, UAE Ambassador to Singapore, and several senior officers and officials from the Ministry of Defence.