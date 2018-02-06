President of Egypt arrives in UAE

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, welcomed President el-Sisi and his accompanying delegation, at the Presidential Flight.

The Egyptian President was greeted on his arrival by Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the State Security Department; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future; Ahmed Juma Al Za'abi, Deputy Minister for Presidential Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA; Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also greeted Sameh Shukri, Egyptian Foreign Minister; Tarek Kabil, Minister of Trade and Industry; Dr. Hala Al-Saeed, Minister of Planning, Follow-up and Administrative Reform; Abbas Kamel, Director of the President's Office, Mohammed Jad, Egyptian Ambassador to the UAE, and Mustafa Sherif, Chief of the Egyptian President's Office, along with a number of Egyptian officials.