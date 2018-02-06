UAE, Latvia discuss cooperation

During the meeting, Dr. Al Nuaimi praised the bilateral relations which bring together the two friendly countries in various fields, while emphasising the importance of exchanging experiences related to infrastructure and housing, as it has an effective role in enhancing the institutional work of both sides.

The two sides also reviewed ways to strengthen and develop mutual cooperation to serve their common interests, in addition to exchanging visits and experiences. They also discussed a number of issues of common concern.

Dr. Al Nuaimi said that the visit reflects the two leaderships' common keenness to encourage exchange visits and meetings to further develop their bilateral relations for the interest of the two friendly nations and peoples.

Ambassador Kurme, in turn, commended the development of infrastructure in the country and expressed her country's desire to strengthen bilateral relations with the UAE as one of the world's leading countries in the field of infrastructure, roads and housing.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials.