UAE participates in Arab League Economic Council Committee meeting

The UAE delegation was led by Mohammed Saleh Shelwah, Advisor to the Minister of Economy.

Addressing the meeting, Bilal Yousef Al-Mubarak, Under Secretary of the Sudanese Ministry of Industry and Chairman of the current session, expressed his hope that the session will be followed by recommendations that would benefit the joint Arab cooperation, which he said was necessary to face the current economic and social challenges.

Hussein Al-Shawish, Economic Adviser, Director-General of the Department of Arab and Islamic Relations at the Saudi Ministry of Finance and Chairman of last year's session, delivered a report reviewing the achievements during the 100th Saudi Arabia’s presidency of the Council, now coming to an end, especially the accession of Jordan to the joint Arab economic cooperation agreement. He said that economic challenges require more joint Arab cooperation.