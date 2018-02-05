Mohamed bin Zayed receives Abu Dhabi Polo team

Sharjah24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received the members of the Abu Dhabi Polo Team, winners of the 17th President's Cup championship, which was organised by Ghantoot Racing and Polo Club, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

The team members were accompanied by their captain Faris Suhail Al Yabhouni. 

The Abu Dhabi Polo team was recently ranked among the world's top five teams, following the championship held in Argentina last year. 

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated the team members and the management on the achievements and wished them success in future regional and international competitions. 

The team members thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for his continuous support and encouragement to various Emirati sports teams taking part in local and international competitions and pledged more efforts to achieve better results.