UAE Chief of Staff attends ‘Power of Determination’ joint mobilisation drill in Bahrain

The military drill was attended by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Supreme Commander of BDF, according to Bahrain News Agency, BNA.

Bahraini Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, also attended the military exercise.

The King was welcomed by Saudi Chief of Staff, General Abdulrahman bin Salah Al Banyan, Lt. General Al Rumaithi, and the Peninsula Shield Joint Forces Commander, Major General Walid bin Falah Al Dhaheri, who congratulated him on the 50th anniversary of BDF.

King Hamad listened to a briefing on the military exercise. Then, the participating forces carried out the missions assigned to them with great precision and dexterity.

King Hamad congratulated the BDF personnel and the Bahraini people on the 50th anniversary of BDF, lauding the constant keenness of the forces affiliates to assume their national duties, contribute to the kingdom’s comprehensive development march and support the efforts to maintain regional and international peace and stability.

The King welcomed the participating forces from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, commending the efforts made to deter terrorism. "Challenges facing the region require rallying ranks and constant readiness," he stressed, lauding the mobilisation exercise, which, he said, reflects the professional level and high morale of the BDF personnel and their brethren from the participating countries.

He also underlined the need to continue holding such drills to boost combat readiness, asserting that BDF will always remain the bulwark of the nation and a force of goodness and peace.