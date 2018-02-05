Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates ‘Tam’ system of Abu Dhabi Unified Government Services

"Today, we move towards achieving the vision of the future government services in Abu Dhabi and we continue our journey with determination to lay the foundations of new standards of excellence to benefit the community of Abu Dhabi," Sheikh Hazza said.

The "Tam" platform is in line with the vision of Abu Dhabi government’s aim of facilitating the lives of the residents and providing them with all the means of success as well as promoting the economic environment in the emirate.

The platform will also allow all its customers, whether UAE citizens, residents, visitors or investors, to obtain a comprehensive range of government services through one combined portal at any time and place, without the need to visit government authorities or their websites, through a smart application, the e-portal or "Tam" branches.

The Abu Dhabi Government created a prototype of the platform in Yas Mall, with the aim of introducing the system to customers and receiving suggestions and comments about the ambitious project.

Sheikh Hazza launched the system today and inspected the prototype while accompanied by Jassem Mohammed Bouatabeh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, who briefed him about the project and its role in promoting customer experience of local government services.