Mohamed bin Zayed receives winners of Abu Dhabi Award for Excellence in Government Performance

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, attended the meeting.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated the winners and wished them good luck to continue hard work and excellence to serve their institutions and home country and contribute to promoting government services, which cope with the aspirations of the wise leadership to enhance the government work system that provides all qualitative services in accordance with the latest international best practices.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed hailed the efforts of the organising committee and its role in achieving the goals and objectives of the award in the sustainability of improvement and development in the services of government departments.

Sheikh Mohamed said that the Abu Dhabi Award for Excellence in Government Performance and other awards in the UAE aim at enhancing the environment that supports creative initiatives, motivating UAE nationals to gain more knowledge and innovation to improve the performance of the institutions.

He expressed his happiness to see an elite of government employees who have received the award and benefitted from their capabilities and experience to excel in their performance.

He also pointed out that excellence is the final outcome of a modern vision, inspiring thought and hard work.

"The country is always happy and honours distinguished individuals with achievements in all fields and we consider them a successful and inspiring model, which would encourage other peers to work.



The efficiency and development of our government institution system is a priority and our goal is the public interest and providing quality services and tangible results that are in line with the ambition of the nation and the UAE citizens," he added.

Among those who attended the Majlis were Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs (ZHO); Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.