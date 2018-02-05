King of Bahrain arrives in UAE

Upon his arrival, King Hamad was received by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.

He was also received by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador-Designate to Bahrain, Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Critical Infrastructure and Coastal Protection Authority, Sultan Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Under-Secretary of the Court of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Representation Office of the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Isa Hamad Bu Shahab, Advisor to the President of the Emirates Red Crescent, and Mohammed bin Hamad Saqr Al Mawada, Ambassador of Bahrain to the UAE.