UAE Ambassador presents his credentials as Permanent Representative to OIC

  • Monday 05, February 2018 in 7:00 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, has presented his credentials as the UAE Permanent Representative to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, to Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, OIC Secretary-General.

During their meeting at the OIC General Secretariat headquarters in Jeddah, Dr. Al-Othaimeen praised the UAE's steadfast stance and support for the OIC and the joint Islamic action at all levels, appreciating the UAE leadership and government support to the organisation. 

Sheikh Shakhbout expressed his country's appreciation for the OIC's efforts, emphasising its keenness to continue supporting the organisation especially during the present challenges facing the Islamic world today, and requires concerted efforts in this regard.