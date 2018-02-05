UAE Ambassador presents his credentials as Permanent Representative to OIC

During their meeting at the OIC General Secretariat headquarters in Jeddah, Dr. Al-Othaimeen praised the UAE's steadfast stance and support for the OIC and the joint Islamic action at all levels, appreciating the UAE leadership and government support to the organisation.

Sheikh Shakhbout expressed his country's appreciation for the OIC's efforts, emphasising its keenness to continue supporting the organisation especially during the present challenges facing the Islamic world today, and requires concerted efforts in this regard.