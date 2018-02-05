VP adopts unified national classification of People of Determination

The Decree, published in the latest issue of the Official Gazette, stipulates that the UAE Cabinet shall make any amendments to the classification based on the proposal of the Minister of Community Development.

The Decree defined its fundamental principles in the need for a unified classification of impairments, disabilities and handicaps at the state level and serves as a national reference to be used by all parties in accordance with its services for persons with disabilities, and to help increase the level of coordination and cooperation between the concerned authorities to standardise the tools for identifying the needs for persons with disabilities.

According to the classification, impairments, disabilities and handicaps include mental disability, communication disorders, autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit disorder, hyperactivity, specific learning difficulties, visual impairment, hearing impairment, visual and hearing impairment, physical disabilities, and psychosocial disorders.