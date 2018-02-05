Fujairah Ruler receives copy of Year of Zayed 2018 book

Sheikh Hamad congratulated the successful research of those who prepared the book, which is a biography of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his journey while valuing its efforts to document the rich and inspiring biography of Sheikh Zayed, as a beacon of light and a source of enlightenment for current and future generations.

The 13-chapter book discusses the vision of Sheikh Zayed in various areas of national work, the country’s accomplishments during his time, and the important legacy that he left for the nation and its citizens. The book’s first chapter talks about the vision of the country’s wise leadership to declare 2018 as the Year of Zayed.